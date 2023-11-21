Aamal Ride Promotes Community Wellbeing, Healthy Lifestyle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company Q P S C, one of the region's leading diversified companies, hosted its social sports event, 'Aamal Ride', in cooperation with the Qatar Cycling Federation.

The event was held at Lusail Boulevard and included both professional and amateur cyclists, alongside members of the national cycling team, as well as a number of scout teams from national schools, with the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aamal Company.

Over 500 cyclists from 56 countries around the world participated in the Ride, while Qatar ranked first in terms of the number of participating cyclists.

Aamal's organization of this event is in line with its strategy to focus on human development, enhance the important role that the private sector can play in community development and bring together different organizations to benefit from their collective experience.

Aamal Ride included four routes of different lengths, each of which was allocated to a specific category of participants, and all started and ended at Lusail Boulevard: the long route (85 km), the middle route (56 km), and the short route (14 km), in addition to Lusail Boulevard inclusive ride (1.6 km). The event was sponsored by Al Faisal Holding, Bridgestone, Doha Cables and Lusail, and all the proceeds from the event were donated to support Palestine through the Qatar Charity.

The event included a prize draw for participants, with the prizes donated by Aamal and its subsidiaries.

On this occasion, Aamal CEO Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, commented:“I am pleased to witness the success of Aamal Ride, and I am pleased that we were able, through this event, to encourage people from all parts of society to adopt a healthy lifestyle which is in their interest, as well as in the interest of our wider communities, as sport has a great ability to make a positive impact physically and mentally. This is the beginning of a series of events that we hope to hold on an annual basis through which we aim to improve community wellbeing."

"Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners at the Qatar Cycling Federation, Qatar Charity, and all the sponsors and organizers, all of whom played a prominent role in the success of this event.”

Dr. Mohammed Jaham Al Kuwari, President of the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, added:“We truly enjoyed Aamal Ride, the first of its kind at Lusail Boulevard. The event was a great success and witnessed massive turnout from the cycling community. The organisation of such events greatly serves and supports this sport, and expands our base. We look forward to an even bigger and more successful Aamal Ride next year.”