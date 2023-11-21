More Than Half Of New Sole Proprietorships In Ukraine Opened By Women - Opendatabot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, women in Ukraine have opened 154,000 new individual proprietorships, which is 56% of all businesses started this year.

Opendatabot reported this, Ukrinform saw.

According to the publication, as of mid-November, the number of new women entrepreneurs amounted to 154,388, with a total of 274,859 businesses opened.

Since February 2023, every second new business has been started by women. The number of women entrepreneurs has grown most noticeably since the beginning of the fall. Women now account for 60% of new sole proprietorships. For comparison, in 2021, businesses started by women accounted for 49% of the total number of new businesses.

For the second year in a row, women have been leading the way in terms of the number of businesses started in Khmelnytskyi region. In 2023, the number of women starting new businesses increased in Poltava and Chernihiv regions. The smallest share of women-owned businesses is in the capital and in the frontline Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

As reported, in September, Ukrainians opened 26,032 sole proprietorships in Diia, a record high for the last three years.