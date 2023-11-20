New Data Reveals The Best 2023 Game Releases To Get This Black Friday - Cod Crowned Top

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) New data has revealed which games are being searched for the most across the United States as Black Friday approaches.

The research, conducted by online betting site CSGOLuck, looked at the average monthly Google search volumes for games that have been released in the past year to name the most-anticipated - and reveals which title the states are most eager to get this November.

Black Friday is on the 24th of November this year and stores are gearing up to deliver the best prices for customers.

The data also looks at which states are most eager for these games and when identifying the most hyped-up states, the overall monthly searches were scaled against each population to get the average interest per 100k.

#1 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

With over 80 monthly searches, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was named the nation's most searched-for game in every state. This is 3005% higher than the national average interest for 2023 releases (2 average monthly searches).

The state most searching for Call of Duty is Missouri, with 44.9 searches per 100k people. This is 44% more than the next state Nevada who has 38% less searchers per 100k.

With stores currently selling the game for $69.99 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Call of Duty fans are hopping to see prices slash this November.

#2 UFC 5

This was followed by UFC 5 in second place with 35 searches. The game was released for PlayStation and Xbox late October and has proved to be popular with gamers despite its hefty $69.99 price-tag, or $100 for the deluxe edition.

The state with the most searches for UFC 5 was Nevada with 14 searches per 100k population.

#3 Alan Wake 2

The third game receiving the most interest is Alan Wake 2, which came out on the 27th October this year on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The much-anticipated sequel received 35 monthly searches with Washington named the most eager to get a copy.

#4 Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage, released early October, is the fourth most wanted game Americans are most eager to get their hands on this Black Friday.

The 13th game in the series, released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, the game has racked up more than 27k monthly searches, with Utah named the top searcher with 11.5 searches per 100k people.

#5 Hogwarts Legacy

The fifth most popular game is Hogwarts Legacy with a total of 19 monthly searches across the US.



The game was released earlier this year in February on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, but is being released for Nintendo Switch players on the 14th this month. This makes Black Friday the prime time to secure a good deal for Switch users.

The state most eager to see this in their black Friday baskets is Utah, who amassed 16.3 searches per 100k, making them the top searches for Hogwarts Legacy overall.

#6 The Day Before

Whilst not out until early December, The Day Before comes in at number six for top games to secure the best deal on this Black Friday.

Pre-orders for games are relatively new to Black Friday shoppers, but with 17 monthly searches, gamers eager for The Day Before are set to get their hands on the best deals this November.

The gamers most anticipating the game are in Alaska, with 6.8 searches per 100k.

#7 Cities Skylines 2

Another sequel to get your hands on this Black Friday is Cities Skylines 2. The game came out on PC this October, and is due to come out early next year for PlayStation and Xbox.

The game has gained 14 monthly searches with Washington named its most eager state. With the game being on the more affordable end at $49.99, fans are hoping to see an even bigger discount on the 24th.

#8 Roblox

Having already accumulated huge popularity, Roblox came out on PlayStation 4 and 5 during October and has since gained 9.3k average monthly searches.

Already a family favorite across America, the state most looking forward to getting their copy this Black Friday is Nevada with 3.8 searches per 100k - closely followed by Arkansas and Georgia, both with 3.5 searches per 100k.

#9 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Already a huge success for Marvel, Spider-Man 2 came out late October and is the ninth most popular game to look for this Black Friday.

The game secured 8.4k monthly searches and had New York as the state searching for it the most, with 3.3 searches per 100k.

#10 Forza Motorsport

And finally, the tenth game Americans are most excited for this Black Friday is Forza Motorsport, with 7.8k monthly searches.

The state looking to get a copy this Black Friday is Washington, with 3.5 monthly searches.

A spokesperson from CSGOLuck offers tips on how to secure the best deals during the festive months for these games, saying: "It can be difficult knowing where to look for the best prices for these games as the festive period begins - especially if you're purchasing them for a loved one as a gift, and are unfamiliar with the usual retailers.

"Black Friday deals and pre-orders can be a great option to get your copy of the latest games, although sometimes waiting until closer to Christmas can work well, as some companies put out their best prices then to entice last-minute buyers and to fare well in the Christmas best-seller rankings.

"With the rise in online gaming over the last few years, getting your friends and family the latest game can be one of the best choices for gifts this year. Especially as many include multiplayer options, making them a great way to socialize with your loved ones."

