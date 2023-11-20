King Receives EU Commission President, Urges Pushing For Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as part of the intensive efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

King Abdullah reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians, and allowing the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.





His Majesty warned against the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling on the international community to stop this humanitarian crisis, in line with international law and the UN Charter.



The King warned that Israel's continuation of its hideous war on Gaza and its illegal violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem will push the entire region into an explosion, the statement said.

His Majesty reaffirmed the need to work seriously towards creating a political horizon for the Palestinian issue to reach just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, highlighting the European Union's role in this regard.

For her part, President von der Leyen expressed appreciation of Jordan's role in providing humanitarian support for civilians in Gaza, especially through the military field hospital, the statement said.

She commended the King's political efforts in pursuit of a solution to the Palestinian issue, stressing the need for peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The European Commission president expressed rejection of any attempt to displace the Palestinians, calling for preserving the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, according to the statement.

The two sides also denounced Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.



