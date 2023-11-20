-->


Aid Amid Crisis


11/20/2023 11:14:11 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) An aid convoy transporting a Jordanian field hospital arrives in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, after crossing through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt amid continuing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

MENAFN20112023000028011005ID1107460835

