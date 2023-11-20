Principal® Earns 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, November 20, 2023 /3BL/ - Principal Financial Group® announced today that it has earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer designation, honoring the company's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly survey.

“At Principal®, we actively recruit veterans knowing our service members contribute valuable skills, perspectives, and experiences that help us drive the business forward,” said Dan Houston, Chairman, President and CEO of Principal.“Receiving the 2024 Military Friendly Employer Award is an honor and I would like to thank our Veterans Employee Resource Group for helping us earn this recognition. This group leads important efforts to recruit and retain military veterans, help our HR team understand and translate military experience to workforce skills, and provide the recognition and support our veterans richly deserve.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion & advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation the have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks, We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom.” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly.“Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen."

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 61 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal .

1 As of September 30, 2023

2 Ethisphere, 2023

3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

About Military Friendly ® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory , Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at .

Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Company®. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Referenced companies are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392.​ ©2023 Principal Financial Services, Inc.

3214582-112023