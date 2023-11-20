UK Summit To Boost Food Security Through Science, Innovation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Global Food Security Summit in London Monday brought together experts to address the underlying causes of food insecurity and build more resilient food systems.

In his opening speech, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged the international community to address the underlying causes of food insecurity, build more resilient food systems and to act now to prevent food crises and malnutrition.

Sunak has announced that the UK will launch a new science centre where experts will develop climate resilient crops and identify risks to global food systems.

The new virtual science hub, will be led CGIAR, a global research partnership which unites international organisations working on food security will make global food systems more resilient to future shocks in a changing climate.

It will link UK scientists with research initiatives that will develop crops that can withstand the impacts of climate change and are more disease resistant, he explained.

"We must take action to address the underlying, and often unseen, causes of global food insecurity," Sunak said.

"From the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, to the effect of major natural disasters on food production, I am proud that alongside our partners, the UK is playing a leading role in finding solutions to some of the greatest global challenges of our time".

The UK's new international development white paper on food insecurity was announced at the summit.

The white paper is set to address food insecurity as one of the pressing global challenges, setting out how the UK will go beyond giving aid money and instead work in partnerships with countries to tackle extreme poverty and climate change.

Climate change, conflict, the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global food supply are the main drivers of current food insecurity. (end)

