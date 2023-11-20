Arab, UK Economic Partnership Heading In The Right Direction - Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 20 (KUNA) - Arab and UK officials on Monday agreed that economic partnerships are heading in the right direction as rate hikes have been fostering in the past years.

The 3rd Arab-British Economic Summit organized by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London, focused on discussing the most prominent aspects of cooperation and mutual investments available to businessmen and investors, while also including the challenges that may hinder sustainable development goals.

One of the prominent speakers, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Abul-Gheit, stressed on the importance of political stability and prioritizing the Palestinian cause to a fair and final solution, and the opportunity for economic cooperation and investment without boundaries.

Abul-Gheit also mentioned a number of Arab countries are working hard to present solutions to better the development process through a better investment climate by removing any possible obstacles, pointing to last year's 1,617 investment projects valued at USD 200 billion.

He also assured investments with the UK will continue under the frameworks of strengthening economic ties noting the USD 57 billion invested in 2021.

British Minister of State for MENA, Lord Tariq Ahmed said the Kingdom has an extensive history track of cooperation and partnerships with Arab nations, especially in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

The Free Trade agreement with the GCC is heading in the direction intended whilst in a fast pace, and it is expected that positive outcomes will ensue following implementation, he added.

On his behalf, British trade negotiator for the Middle East, Oliver Christian considered the dialog to be an opportunity to bear opportunity "with no limits" including the potential of a work force capable of boundless economic development.

He also pointed out that 92-percent of Algerian exports to Britain is profiting from a tax exempt, while Britain's imports from Arab countries amounted to 38 billion pound sterling (USD 47 billion).

As for the President of the Federation of Arab Chambers of Commerce, his notions were that challenges faced in the region need to be confronted in order to better the economic structure as the forefront issues rest on conflict, stability, weak supply chains, and high inflation rates.

The Third Arab summit through its five sessions entrenched on prioritized topics which include ensuring the future of water, food, health, and in addition to developments in the banking, finance, and insurance sectors.

During the third session, development of e-commerce and artificial intelligence was touched on, while the fourth session discussed the COP28 Summit, as for the fifth session the summit concluded with discussions of future businessmen and contributions for achieving development projects in the Arab world. (end)

mrn









MENAFN20112023000071011013ID1107460385