Israeli Army Scales Back Reserve Soldiers, Demobilizes Thousands Without Formal Notification

Occupied Jerusalem, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Israeli army has scaled back the reserve soldiers that were summoned during the first week of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip following Hamas's October 7th Al-Aqsa Flood operation."Following the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Israel recalled all 360,000 reserve soldiers, leading to the demobilization of thousands of soldiers without any formal notification," the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Monday evening.

