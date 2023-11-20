King Meets EU High Representative, Discusses Stopping Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 20 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell.King Abdullah stressed the need to work intensively to stop the war on Gaza, end the siege, and push to ensure the delivery of food, medicine, water, and fuel to the Strip.His Majesty warned of the disastrous repercussions of the ongoing war, whose victims are innocent civilians.The King also warned of the continued escalations and settler violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank.His Majesty reiterated that the only way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the two-state solution, which guarantees stability and security for all.For his part, High Representative Borrell highlighted the need to protect civilians in Gaza.He commended Jordan's crucial role, led by His Majesty, in working towards creating a political horizon for the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution.Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.