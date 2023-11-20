President of Cruise leaves amid ongoing investigation

(MENAFN) Kyle Vogt, the president of Cruise, a self-driving taxi company owned by General Motors, has resigned amid an ongoing investigation into an accident involving a woman pedestrian in San Francisco. Vogt conveyed his decision to step down and mentioned his intention to spend time with his family and explore new ideas through the X platform (formerly Twitter). The move comes in the wake of criticisms directed at Cruise's administration for their information policy following the incident.



Cruise, a subsidiary of the automotive giant General Motors, faced scrutiny when one of its self-driving cars was involved in an accident with a woman pedestrian in early October. The incident saw the self-driving car pulling the woman for several meters after she was initially struck by another car driven by a person. Despite the collision, Cruise's self-driving taxi reportedly stopped immediately. However, the woman remained underneath the vehicle.



The accident report revealed that Cruise's self-driving cars were programmed to automatically pull over to the side of the road in certain collision scenarios to avoid obstructing traffic. In this particular case, the electronic program followed this protocol, even though the woman was still beneath the car. The result was the woman being dragged approximately six meters, with the car's speed reaching around 11 kilometers per hour, as indicated in a report from the California Traffic Department.



Amidst growing concerns and investigations into the incident, Kyle Vogt's resignation brings a leadership change to Cruise. The circumstances surrounding the accident and Cruise's response have raised questions about the safety and decision-making protocols of self-driving vehicles, adding to the ongoing discussions about the future of autonomous transportation.

