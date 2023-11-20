GOP candidates participate in Family Leader Thanksgiving Family Forum in Des Moines

(MENAFN) In the lead-up to the January caucus in Iowa, a critical event for Republicans seeking to establish themselves as viable alternatives to Donald Trump, three GOP candidates participated in the Family Leader Thanksgiving Family Forum in Des Moines. This forum, hosted by influential evangelical figure Bob Vander Plaats, provided an intimate setting with a Thanksgiving table replacing traditional debate stage podiums. The event aimed to offer a platform for candidates to distinguish themselves and appeal to voters beyond the shadow of the former president.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered a potential recipient of Vander Platt's endorsement, faced a question about why he is a preferable choice over former President Trump. Despite trailing in polls among GOP base voters, DeSantis emphasized his track record in Florida, highlighting his commitment to conservative principles. He underlined the need for a candidate who not only fights for the party but also secures victories, stating, "I think we need somebody that's going to fight, and I think Donald Trump was somebody that came and said he'd fight for us. But we also need somebody that's going to win. Somebody's going to win for you and win for your family."



Meanwhile, Donald Trump's presence in the race remains palpable, as he stays on the ballot in Colorado. The New Hampshire primary date has also been officially established, further shaping the landscape for GOP candidates as they navigate the evolving dynamics of the 2024 presidential election.

