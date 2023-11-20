Biman Ticket Sales For Dhaka-Chennai Direct Flight Underway

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started selling tickets for its direct flights from Dhaka to the South Indian city Chennai from November 20, 2023.

The airline will commence operating direct flights on the route from December 16, 2023. However, tickets for this route has been available since 11:00 am of November 20, 2023 on all distribution channels of Biman, said a press release.

“Initially, Biman will be operating three weekly flights on the route. However, we have plans to increase frequency to five-weekly soon,” said Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Biman's flight BG363 from Dhaka will depart for Chennai at 12:50 pm every Saturday, Monday and Thursday, to arrive at 03:20 pm local time. The return flight BG364 from Chennai on the same days will take off at 04:15 pm local time, to land in Dhaka at 07:30 pm, added the release.



The minimum one-way fare on the route in Economy Class starts from BDT 15,520 per person all-inclusive while the return ticket fare starts from BDT 26,635. In Business Class, the minimum one-way fare starts from BDT 37,624 and return ticket fares from BDT 61,995, all-inclusive.

Passengers can purchase tickets through Biman's commercial website, mobile apps, Biman sales centres, its call center and Biman authorised travel agencies.

