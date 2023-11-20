New Resident Of Agdam Industrial Park To Start Operating Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) BAFCO Invest LLC, a resident of Aghdam Industrial Park, is
expected to start operating after January 15 of next year, Azernews reports.
Elnur Allahverdiyev, director of BAFCO Invest LLC, said that,
the construction of the enterprise capable of producing 500,000
pairs of shoes per year on 1.3 hectares of the Industrial Park is
nearing completion. It is planned to complete the installation of
equipment at the enterprise by the middle of January.
So far, the company has invested AZN6 ($3) in this
enterprise.
BAFCO Invest LLC will be engaged in the production of boots for
various purposes, safety shoes with iron toes and soles intended
for use in construction. As soon as the factory receives the
European certificate for production - approximately from the middle
of 2024, it will work at its maximum capacity. The plant plans to
produce 45,000 pairs of shoes per month when operating at full
capacity. However, at the initial stage, 15 thousand pairs of shoes
will be produced during the month.
Some 75 percent of the shoes produced under the "Made in
Azerbaijan" brand will be exported abroad and 25 percent of the
product is intended for the local market.
