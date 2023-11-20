Ukraine's Defense Intel Confirms Two Russian Radars Hit In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian forces have struck two enemy radars, Nebo 55Zh6 and presumably Gamma-S1E.

The relevant statement was made by the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On November 18, 2023, near the Kursk region's Dmitriyev, an enemy radar position was detected. Two expensive Russian radar stations, Nebo 55Zh6 and presumably Gamma-S1E, were hit,” the report states.

The enemy's total losses are yet to be updated.

