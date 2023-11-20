Amnesty Calls For Israeli Bombardments In Gaza To Be Investigated As War Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces have demonstrated, yet again a chilling indifference to the catastrophic toll on civilians of their ongoing relentless bombardment of the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International said in a statement Monday.

In a statement, the International human rights organization said it has documented two illustrative cases in which Israeli strikes killed 46 civilians, including 20 children.

The oldest victim was an 80-year-old woman and the youngest was a three-month-old baby.

"These attacks must be investigated as war crimes," it said.

"These deadly, unlawful attacks are part of a documented pattern of disregard for Palestinian civilians, and demonstrate the devastating impact of the Israeli military's unprecedented onslaught has left nowhere safe in Gaza, regardless of where civilians live or seek shelter," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International's Director of Global Research, Advocacy and Policy.

"We urge the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to take immediate concrete action to expedite the investigation into war crimes and other crimes under international law opened in 2021," she said.

"The horrifying death toll in Gaza - with more than 11,000 Palestinians killed, including more than 4,600 children within just six weeks - is in itself a signal of just how disposable Palestinian lives are in the eyes of Israeli forces ordering and carrying out these attacks" said the Amnesty statement. (end)

