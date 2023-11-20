Arab Ministerial Committee, Chinese Foreign Minister Discuss War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, Nov. 20 (Petra) - The ministerial committee in charge of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza met on Monday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, foreign ministers of Egypt, Palestine, and Indonesia, and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, who are members of the committee, participated in the meeting.The Chinese minister expressed his support for the Riyadh summit's call for a two-state solution as outlined in relevant international resolutions. Additionally, he urged the international community to take measures to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.The members emphasized the immediate need to cease the military escalation, halt the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, provide urgent humanitarian aid to prevent a worsening of the already dire situation in the region, and prevent civilian casualties. Additionally, the international community must take effective action to address the crisis and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their repeated violations of international law and humanitarian standards, they added.The ministers expressed their unequivocal rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities' war on the two-state solution, self-determination, freedom and independence, and Palestinian presence on Palestinian territory, adding that the Israeli occupation has committed all forms and types of crimes against the Palestinian people, the most recent of which is cutting off water and electricity and preventing freedom of movement and decent living.