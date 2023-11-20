Uzbekistan PM: Conference Will Serve To Strengthen Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Today's conference of the Non-Aligned Movement 'Women's
Empowerment' is of great importance for achieving gender equality
and supporting women," said Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
Zulaiho Mahkamova in her speech, Azernews reports.
According to Mahkamova, Uzbekistan has joined the mission to
expand women's rights: "Our country has taken a number of important
steps to achieve this goal-about 100 legal documents have been
adopted, and a number of international documents on this issue have
been ratified.
The deputy prime minister noted that Uzbekistan has begun
providing loans under a favourable system to support women's
entrepreneurship.
This conference will serve to strengthen bilateral relations
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Mahkamova said.
"This event is very important for the development of cooperation
between the two countries in many spheres. There are 210
enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan, and there is
potential for further expansion of economic cooperation," she
said.
