Hamas negates claims regarding prisoner swap deal with Israel

(MENAFN) On Monday, a senior member of Hamas refuted media claims suggesting that the Palestinian movement has finalized a prisoner exchange deal with Israel.



“Reports about a prisoner swap deal are untrue,” Izzat al-Rishq declared in a short press release.



Israeli newspapers have also rejected reports regarding a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.



“There is nothing yet,” an Israeli newspaper reported, quoting a top Israeli representative.



On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, stated that a hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas was "imminent."



Following a cross-border attack on Oct. 7, Hamas is reported to be holding at least 239 Israelis. The Palestinian group has expressed willingness to release these captives in exchange for the release of thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.



Since Oct. 7, the latest figures indicate that at least 13,000 Palestinians, including over 9,000 women and children, have been killed, with more than 30,000 others injured in Israeli air and ground attacks. Additionally, an Israeli blockade has severed Gaza from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, leading to a significant reduction in aid deliveries.

MENAFN20112023000045015839ID1107456500