Tech giants challenge continued payment Delays

(MENAFN) In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, major players are frequently facing substantial fines for a range of infractions, including price fixing, anti-competitive practices, and data misuse. Despite the imposition of hefty fines, the process of these tech giants actually paying their penalties is proving to be a protracted affair, potentially spanning years.



A recent report from the Irish Data Regulatory Authority revealed that Meta, a leading tech giant, has yet to remit any portion of the two billion euros (USD2.2 billion) in fines imposed since September. Similarly, Amazon is currently in the midst of appealing a 746 million euro fine imposed in 2021, as confirmed by the Luxembourg Data Regulatory Authority. Google, facing fines exceeding eight billion euros from the European Union for market abuse between 2017 and 2019, is also contesting these penalties. Apple, in a prolonged legal battle, is disputing a 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine in France and an order to pay 13 billion euros in taxes to Ireland.



This trend is not exclusive to the prominent tech giants; even smaller technology companies are encountering similar issues. Australia recently reported that X (formerly Twitter) has not fulfilled the payment of a fine related to its failure to outline plans for eliminating content depicting child sexual abuse. In response, X is initiating a counter-suit.



Margarida Silva, a researcher at the Dutch non-governmental organization Center for Research on Multinational Corporations, highlighted the longstanding connection between the reputation of technology companies and their disruptive nature.

MENAFN20112023000045015682ID1107456305