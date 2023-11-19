Silicon 21 Presents Its Security Solutions At Cairo ICT 2023 In Partnership With F5

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Silicon 21, a leading Egyptian company in the field of technology and value-added services, has announced its official participation in the Cairo ICT 2023 International Technology Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa, which will take place from 19 to 22 November at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. Silicon 21 will showcase its security solutions through the booth of F5, a global leader in information and cyber security, which has recently chosen Silicon 21 as an authorized distributor for its products in the Egyptian market.

Hazem El-Sherbasy, Chairperson of Silicon 21 Group, said:“We are delighted to be part of this important event, which reflects our strong presence in the Egyptian market since the first day of our launch. We have a close relationship with F5, which is the largest player in the field of information and cyber security in the world. We aim to provide our customers and partners with the best solutions and services that meet their needs and expectations.”

Tamer Galal, Head of Marketing Sector at Silicon 21 Group, said:“We are proud of this strategic partnership with F5, which enables us to offer distinguished services and technical support to our customers. We have managed to maintain our growth rates during the year despite the global and economic challenges. We are also determined to invest in several areas that align with the vision of the Egyptian state of digital transformation and financial inclusion. Moreover, we plan to move to our new headquarters in New Cairo in 2024, which covers an area of more than 5,000 square meters, which confirms our confidence in the Egyptian market.”

Silicon 21 will present its most prominent technical solutions that serve various sectors, especially the banking and governmental sectors, as well as the educational and communications sectors.