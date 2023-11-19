'Al Shaqab Run In Solidarity With Palestine' On Nov 22

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Shaqab has announced the launch of 'Al Shaqab Runs,' a series of events designed to encourage personal fitness goals.

It will kick off with“Al Shaqab Run in Solidarity with Palestine” on November 22 at 4:30pm at the Al Shaqab territory. This event is designed to raise awareness on the humanitarian cause in Palestine and to raise much-needed funds to support the people who have been enduring significant challenges for many years.

According to a statement, 'Al Shaqab Run in Solidarity with Palestine' is a symbol of compassion, unity and unwavering support for the people of Palestine who have persevered through numerous challenges for years. The run will take place at Al Shaqab territory and up to 500 participants can run different distances ranging from 1km to 5km. The run will accommodate both kids above six years and adults, allowing them to choose the distance and to enjoy the run. Registration can be done through Q Tickets.

The run offers a unique opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together, participate and contribute to a cause that transcends borders and backgrounds – a celebration of humanity and hope.

Money raised during this event will be directed to Qatar Charity to provide assistance to the people of Palestine, the statement added.

