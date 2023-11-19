Kuwait FM, US Diplomat Discuss Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held talks on Sunday with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, focusing on current developments in the Gaza Strip.

Kuwait remains "unwavering in its support for the Palestinians and their statehood rights," the foreign minister told the US envoy, underlining the need to a just solution to the conflict in the Middle East, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The Kuwaiti minister went on to urge an immediate ceasefire and subsequent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, added the statement. (end)

