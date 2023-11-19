Qatari PM, EU Foreign Policy Chief Tackles Unrest In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and EU's External Affairs chief Josep Borrell tackled on Sunday the latest developments in Gaza Strip and Palestinian occupied territories.

A statement by the foreign Ministry quoted the remarks made by Sheikh Mohammad in a joint press conference with Borrell in Doha.

Sheikh Mohammad added talks between two focused on the dire situation in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli aggression, and ways to exert efforts and ease the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza, including ways to enable humanitarian aid reaches those in desperate need there.

The Qatari premier also underlined the importance of a ceasefire and end to all retaliatory operations and brutal aggression in Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohammad also discussed the situation regarding the hostages, and noted, "the challenges facing the agreement are just practical and logistical, adding, "there has been good progress in the past few days."

For his part, Borrell expressed his appreciation for Qatari mediation efforts, which started from the first day of the crisis. (end)

sss







MENAFN19112023000071011013ID1107454210