Iran restates dedication to strengthen ties with Oman across various domains

(MENAFN) In a communication addressed to Sultan Haitham bin Tarek Al Said on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated the Iranian nation's dedication to strengthening ties with Oman across various domains.



President Raisi extended congratulations to the Omani people and government on the occasion of the Arab country's national day.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to employ all capacities to promote cooperation and strengthen the existing relations with the Sultanate of Oman by relying on the historical ties as well as the religious, cultural and popular bonds,” the Iranian president stated.



Raisi also stressed, “I hope that the existing good relations will expand more in light of the joint efforts of the officials of the two countries and we will see the promotion of mutual cooperation in all fields.”



November 18 marks Oman's National Day, commemorating the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, who governed the nation from 1970 until January 2020.



Sultan Qaboos played a crucial role in facilitating the initial stages of nuclear negotiations between Iran and Western powers, culminating in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015.



In a significant gathering in Tehran this May, President Raisi emphasized the alignment of views between Iran and Oman on enhancing regional security, peace, and prosperity.



Raisi highlighted the robust relationship between the two nations, attributing it to a shared strategy aimed at fostering regional convergence.



