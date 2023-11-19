Kremlin representative agrees with Putin on West seeking disruption in answer to sanctions

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov concurred with Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks, wherein Putin suggested that the West might engage in acts of sabotage as a response to the perceived ineffectiveness of sanctions.



Peskov stated in a meeting with a Russian TV channel: "The president says this for a reason, he has certain information, (and) he has grounds to say so."



According to him, the sanctions are not having the desired effect on Russia, and Russia has found a way to gain from them, therefore the West is "suffering" as a result.



Peskov claims that because the West "does not shun anything" and possesses the requisite capabilities, it will continue to look for ways to undermine Russian interests.



"They (the West) will continue looking for various options for exerting pressure on our country. It is obvious, it is a fact," he stated.



Despite strong opposition and significant sanctions from the US, Russia successfully completed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea in 2021.



However, in September 2022, both the Nord Stream 1 and the newly constructed Nord Stream 2 pipelines, responsible for transporting Russian natural gas to Germany and other European regions through the Baltic Sea, were targeted by underwater explosions.



Moscow accused the West, particularly the US, of direct involvement in these blasts and called for a UN-led international investigation into the suspected sabotage.



Nevertheless, the request was rejected. According to reports from US media, Washington was aware of a Ukrainian plot to sabotage the gas pipelines, although Kyiv has denied any involvement.

