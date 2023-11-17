Google Doodle Celebrates Morocco Independence Day 2023. Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle is celebrating Morocco Independence Day 2023 today, November 18, Saturday. After more than 40 years of colonial rule, the country reclaimed its sovereignty on this day in 1956. King Mohammed V used diplomacy and nonviolent negotiations to pave the way for the country's freedom celebrate Independence Day with parades, concerts, fireworks, and flag-raising ceremonies. They are traditionally dressed in long-sleeved dresses called kaftans and decorated robes with pointed hoods called djellabas. They are also waving the national flag, which is represented in today's artwork in red and green colors cuisine is also an important part of Independence Day celebrations enjoys national foods like pastilla (savory chicken pie), tajine (braised chicken stew), and couscous. For dessert, they devour chebakia, which are deep-fried cookies flavored with sesame and honey. In addition, mint tea, which represents warmth and hospitality, is served all over the nation, Google Doodle also celebrated Latvia's Independence Day, also known as Latvijas Republikas proklamēšanas diena (Proclamation of the Republic of Latvia).As per the description, this day, in 1918, marked Latvia's declaration of independence from German and Russian occupation. Individuals throughout the nation dress warmly to endure the cold while attending public gatherings, such as parades and concerts, Doodle is also celebrating Oman's National Day and the freedom of the oldest independent state in the Arab world. Oman ended nearly 150 years of Portuguese colonization on this day in 1650 by driving the Portuguese forces out of the nation and its ports begin the holiday by singing Oman's national anthem, also known as as-Salâm as-Solṭâni. People of all ages dance to the folk music that permeates the streets, showing their deep pride in the nation Omani flag, similar to the one featured in today's Doodle, flutters from every streetlight, and cars, bridges, and buildings are all decked out in national colors and patriotic symbols.

