Russia To Hand Over Archives On Kyrgyzstanis Fought In Great Patriotic War

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian senators will hand over to their colleagues from Bishkek
archival data on citizens of Kyrgyzstan who fought in the Great
Patriotic War. The Vice Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia
Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting of the Standing Commission on
Political Affairs and International Cooperation of the IPA CIS in
Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing 24 News
Agency.
According to him, they will also hand over the database, which
is available in the Russian archives, on all people who fought in
the Great Patriotic War, whose place of birth is indicated as the
territory of then Kirgiziya (they could have been drafted in
different places), as well as on those who were called into service
from Kyrgyzstan in the Great Patriotic War regardless of their
place of birth and nationality.
Konstantin Kosachev added that this is ((a colossal database -
there are several thousand people there.))
He specified that in the spring of 2023, a delegation from the
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan visited Moscow, and during bilateral talks
they raised the topic of historical memory and attitude to the
Great Patriotic War.
((We said that we were ready to help in finding and establishing
the fates of the then heroes, including those who were conscripted
on the territory of then Kirgiziya. Two deputies of the Parliament
then asked us to help search for and establish the fates of their
relatives,)) Konstantin Kosachev said and informed that three files
and three personal files have already been handed over.
