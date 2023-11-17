Southwire Announces Partnership With READY Robotics

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire is pleased to announce a partnership with READY Robotics, a pioneer in cutting-edge automation solutions that overcome the obstacles faced by manufacturers, to deploy automation at five of the company's facilities.

Through the partnership, Southwire's Retail East Customer Service Center (CSC) in Villa Rica, Ga.; Utility Products Plant in Carrollton, Ga.; Kentucky Plant in Hawesville, Ky.; Florence Plant in Florence, Ala.; and Bremen Campus in Bremen, Ind., will participate in the automation pilot.

To prepare for the project, READY Robotics conducted an Automation Readiness Assessment (ARA). This systematic analysis, led by automation professionals, identified potential automation opportunities within Southwire's production facilities. The ARA process evaluates both traditional automation opportunities and high-mix low-volume (HMLV) operations. These HMLV operations are often seen as challenging to automate without a versatile solution like READY's ForgeOS, their proprietary industrial OS for robotics and automation.

As a part of its commitment to Living Well , Southwire works to enhance the lives of its team members daily by building a workplace that is diverse, supportive and engaging. Safety and health are the company's top priorities, and this partnership is an extension of those efforts.

