Azerbaijan, Russia To Boost Cultural Ties

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with his
Russian counterpart Olga Lyubimova as part of the 9th International
Cultural Forum in St. Petersburg.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, also
took part in the meeting, Azernews reports.
The culture ministers discussed the current state and prospects
for the development of cultural ties between the two countries.
O. Lyubimova expressed confidence that Adil Karimli's first
visit to Russia as a minister will contribute to expanding
cooperation between cultural institutions in our countries and
holding interesting events in the coming years. She especially
emphasised that the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev is widely celebrated in Russia.
The Russian minister proposed to prepare a plan for joint
cultural events for 2024 and, next year, sign a program of events
for 2024-2026. Noting that the visits of Azerbaijani creative teams
to Russia were received with interest, O. Lyubimova thanked her
Azerbaijani colleagues for their active participation in the
International Festival of New Fiction and Documentary Films, as
well as in the International Caspian Film Forum.
The Minister Adil Karimli, in turn, expressed gratitude for the
invitation to the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum,
noting that the rapidly developing cooperation between the
countries in all areas is due to the relations based on mutual
trust between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the
Russian President, Vladimir Putin.
"It is very important for us that the 100th anniversary of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev is widely celebrated in Russia.
Heydar Aliyev made a great contribution to the development of
Russian culture," the minister emphasised.
Adil Karimli invited his Russian colleagues to the Creative
Industry Forum as well as to the 6th World Forum of Intercultural
Dialogue, which will be held in Baku.
In conclusion, Minister Adil Karimli presented Olga Lyubimova
with the book "Shusha. Above all peaks".
The Russian minister said that the book will take a special
place in the ministry's library.
Note that Adil Karimli is scheduled to participate in the
plenary session of the forum and speak at the event called
"Cultural sovereignty as the basis of state identity".
Delegations from 73 countries, as well as culture ministers from
30 countries, are participating in the forum, which provides a
unique platform for various discussions and the exchange of
ideas.
