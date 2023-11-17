Ras Al Khaimah Art Unveiled: New Brand, Art And Cultural Programming For 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival reborn as Ras Al Khaimah Art – a year-long programme focused on empowering emerging creatives and the community.

As part of its updated programme, Ras Al Khaimah Art are hosting a special exhibition at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre. Exhibition features exclusive jewelry collection and photography from Emirati artists.

Ras Al Khaimah: A beacon for creativity in the Emirates, The Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival has been reborn as the centerpiece of the newly launched Ras Al Khaimah Art initiative, a year-long programme to nurture talent and engage local communities through enriching and immersive art projects.

Evolving from the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, Ras Al Khaimah Art will be a hub for identifying and cultivating existing and emerging talent through an ongoing series grants, masterclasses, and workshops held throughout the year.

Forming part of Ras Al Khaimah Art's cultural programming is an inaugural, month-long exhibition at the Sunken Garden at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre from November 16th – December 15th. Open for the public to visit and enjoy, the exhibition is one of many initiatives by Ras Al Khaimah Art aimed at enriching and redefining the creative scene in the UAE.

The special exhibition features a selection of works by Emirati photographers Faisal Al Raes and Nuwair Al Hajeri. It also showcases specially curated display of bespoke jewelry from the private collection of Her Highness Sheikha Hana bint Juma Al Majid, including the spectacular The Savoy Headpiece and The Daisy Hand Ornament, both part of The Great Gatsby Collection by Tiffany & Co. Additionally, visitors can view creations from the exclusive crafted mother of pearl designer collection, EMES Fine Crafted jewelry by Emirati designer Mohammed Rashed Al Suwaidi. Inspired by his family's pearl-diving heritage and featuring contemporary designs which merge with Mother of Pearl and traditional raw materials, the collection represents a creative reinterpretation of modern Emirati identity.

Commenting on the new identity, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Founding Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said:“Ras Al Khaimah Art represents an evolution from the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, with year-round programming to serve as a catalyst to celebrate and stimulate the local art scene. The exhibition in DIFC is just one of many ways Ras Al Khaimah Art is attracting and showcasing home-grown and international talent. We are delighted to be working with inspiring artists, photographers, and filmmakers to provide just a small glimpse of the type of vibrant works that visitors will enjoy at our upcoming Festival in February 2024.”

Christian ElKhoury, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC said:“It is an honor to partner with Ras Al Khaimah Art to display these exquisite works for both our distinguished hotel guests and outside visitors to appreciate and enjoy. The Ritz-Carlton brand has long been associated with the creative community, and here in DIFC, our art-focused endeavors are part of our commitment to creating meaningful experiences for guests as well as celebrating the talent of our regional creatives.”

The upcoming 12th edition of the Festival is set to be an immersive and sensory cultural experience for local and international visitors alike. The month-long celebration bridges heritage with modernity in a vibrant community event, featuring a curated display by over 90 different artists, as well as inspiring masterclasses and public talks, live performances, outdoor cinema, and youth development programmes. Hosted within the Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, the location's storied pathways bring a historic backdrop to immerse visitors as they venture step by step through the captivating installations.

About Ras Al Khaimah Art:

Since its inception in 2013 under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for Policy Research, Ras Al Khaimah Art has evolved from a modest gathering of 30 emerging local artists into the Emirate's premier art and cultural showcase. Formerly known as the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, our rebranded Ras Al Khaimah Art transcends conventional boundaries, serving as a dynamic creative hub dedicated to nurturing talents, both local and international. We accomplish this through the provision of grants, masterclasses, workshops and year-round events, fostering artistic growth.

We seamlessly blend contemporary and traditional art forms, fostering vibrant discussions among artists, authors, creatives, and the community, all within the rich cultural diversity of Ras Al Khaimah's heritage.