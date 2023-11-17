(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sicily Chooses Dubai to Announce its Designation to be European Region of Gastronomy 2025







During the Annual Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World in Dubai, the Vice-President of the Region of Sicily explain why Sicily will be the European Region of Gastronomy in 2025.



Dubai, UAE, November 16 2023 – The Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World,“Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel Mondo”, organised under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, and the Italian Trade Agency has, over the years, garnered enthusiastic support from numerous local partners who share the same dedication to the art of Italian gastronomy.

The Vice-President of Regione Sicilia (the Region of Sicily), Mr. Luca Sammartino, has chosen this occasion to offer to the UAE tourism professionals and to food importers a firsthand experience of the Sicilian cuisine and hospitality.

The Sicilian culinary heritage is exceptionally diverse and steeped in history, reflecting the island's enduring influence from a multitude of historical, political, and religious events. This regional gastronomic culture bears the marks and influences of all the civilizations that have left their imprint on Sicily throughout the past two millennia.

Advocating and showcasing the Sicilian gastronomic culture goes hand in hand with promoting the Mediterranean Diet as a symbol of the significance of culinary traditions and their profound connection to the well-being of individuals, communities, and the environment.

As part of a cooking show hosted by Sicily Chefs Ambassadors, the Vice-President had the unique opportunity to highlight key elements from the European Region of Gastronomy 2025 nomination dossier. This presentation encompassed the significance of Sicilian agricultural production's rich biodiversity, while also delving into the engagement of young individuals within the realm of Sicilian agriculture.

By joining the European Region of Gastronomy Platform and collaborating with IGCAT (International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism), Sicily aims to achieve two primary objectives. Firstly, the region seeks to preserve, revitalize, and elevate its rich historical culinary traditions and brand identity. Secondly, it aspires to foster global partnerships, enhance visibility, and streamline the integration of diverse initiatives, all within the framework of a comprehensive project dedicated to promoting sustainable agri-food production, and the appreciation of food and wine.



These elements facilitate the development of 'sustainable' solutions that, when thoughtfully designed, have the potential to serve as catalysts for a Climate Resilience system-an important topic to be explored in the upcoming weeks dedicated to COP28 in Dubai.



The objective of the events in Dubai is not only to 'showcase' Sicilian cuisine and its traditions as an illustration of a production that prioritizes individual well-being (following the Mediterranean Diet) but also to underscore the sustainability and overall well-being of the entire ecosystem and production system, aligning with the goals of COP28.



Luca Sammartino, the Vice-President of Regione Sicilia, enthusiastically shares, 'I am delighted to be in Dubai during the Eighth Edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the United Arab Emirates. I am here to personally convey to both culinary enthusiasts and tourism specialists how Sicily is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience, encompassing the realms of gastronomy and well-being. Showcasing the excellence of Sicilian cuisine not only underscores the cultural and social facets of our food heritage but also reflects our renowned hospitality, which is an inseparable part of our tradition.'

The Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World is not just a celebration of food but also a journey into the heart and soul of Italy, where passions for flavours, sustainability, and a healthier future converge.



