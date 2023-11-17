(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority Honours its Strategic Partners









More than 40 federal, local, and private sector institutions were present at the honouring ceremony



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 16, 2023: His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, expressed the organisation's commitment to building relationships, solidifying partnerships, and engaging with all relevant health institutions.





Al Ketbi was speaking at the DHA's ceremony held to honour its strategic partners. More than 40 federal, local and private sector institutions including insurance and educational institutions were felicitated at a ceremony that took place today at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai.



Al Ketbi said:“This belief in the synergy of efforts and collaboration with all stakeholders aims to enhance the goals and vision of Dubai's healthcare sector. The ultimate aim is for Dubai to become a pioneer in health, happiness, and prosperity.

We highly appreciate the contribution of our stakeholders that has helped us achieve transformative developments within the healthcare sector in Dubai.”

Al Ketbi expressed the DHA's pride and appreciation for its partners and highlighted its keen interest in ensuring that everyone plays a role in the ongoing updates and development initiatives.



These initiatives are aligned with the direction of the UAE and Dubai's aspirations to achieve the highest levels of global competitiveness in the healthcare sector.



He said:“As the Dubai Health Authority progresses with its plans, projects, and initiatives, aiming to achieve the highest levels of health and wellbeing, we are keen to work alongside with our partners, to create a world-class healthcare model which we can all be proud of.'



The partners expressed their willingness to support the DHA's vision particularly as healthcare is an essential sector.