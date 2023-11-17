Uganda Startups Visit Republic Of Korea

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Ugandan policymakers and startups participated in the ComeUp global startup festival in the Republic of Korea. They strengthened partnerships with public and private startup institutions there, promoting the Ugandan startup ecosystem.

Parliamentarian Boniface Okot led the delegation, which included Ugandan government officials, staff from the International Trade Centre (ITC), and 10 outstanding graduates from the

Youth Startup Academy Uganda (YSAU) .

ITC launched the Academy in 2022 with the goal of bringing 1,000 young entrepreneurs through its incubator programme, funded by the Republic of Korea.

The 10 Ugandan startups seized a great opportunity with local investors, through a two-hour pitching session on 9 November at the

ComeUp

global startup festival in Seoul. They also got to meet investors at a special seminar.

The Ugandan entrepreneurs also got to pitch at the Korea-Uganda Startups Meet Up Day, held in partnership with

the Korea-Africa Foundation

on 13 November.

Encouraging startups in Uganda

YSAU also works to promote a policy environment that supports startups in Uganda. To that end, the Ugandan delegation visited

the Ministry of SMEs and Startups

(MSS),

the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency , the

Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology , and

Gyeonggi Creative Economy Innovation Centre

to learn about their startup policies and programmes.

Hive-Colab , as an implementing agency of the YSAU, made a partnership agreement with the Korea-Africa Foundation and Gyeonggi Creative Economy Innovation Centre to facilitate and strengthen innovative and entrepreneurship networking between the two countries.

Barbara Mutabazi, co-founder of the Uganda incubator Hive-Colab, has pioneered the startup ecosystem in Uganda for young entrepreneurs.

'Our recent trip to Seoul and the partnerships forged with Korean institutions mark a significant milestone in advancing Uganda's startup ecosystem,' she said. 'We are thrilled to collaborate with Korea, leveraging their policy experiences and venture capital expertise to accelerate the growth of our startups.'

Sumin Park, Director for the International Cooperation Division at the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, welcomed the visitors.

'Korea is very happy to support the Ugandan startup ecosystem through the Youth Startup Academy,' she said. 'We expect Korea's policy experiences on the development of startup and venture capital could greatly benefit the journey to the Ugandan startup bill and policy.'

