Shooting In Washington DC Leaves Multiple Injured: Reports

Shooting In Washington DC Leaves Multiple Injured: Reports


1/4/2025 12:00:44 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A shooting incident allegedly took plave in Washington DC, US, on Saturday. Several reports on social media claimed that four-five people were shot at during the incident. An official confirmation on the news is awaited.

More details are awaited.

Live Mint

