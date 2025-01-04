States Must Leverage Public-Private Partnerships For Green Logistics Goals: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) In order to develop green logistics in the country, states must leverage public-private partnerships to attract investments for regional and city-level logistics plans as well as for the last-mile connectivity, according to Piyush Goyal, Union of Commerce and Industry.

Emphasising the implementation of measures to promote green logistics, workforce inclusivity and facilitation of central projects, the minister said the adoption of newer technologies like artificial intelligence, machine and data analytics is vital for achieving greater success in future.

Goyal also laid emphasis on skill development to boost the logistics sector at an event in the national capital, where he launched the“Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2024” report.

“The country should engage on gender inclusivity and encourage greater participation of women in the sector and states must leverage public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the logistics sector for better success,” the minister noted.

He also urged the states to look at multi-modal hubs for in-land container depots and make land available through the bidding mode to promote transparency and cutting down costs.

The logistics sector should adopt the LEAD framework – Longevity, Efficiency and Effectiveness, Accessibility and Accountability and Digitalisation of processes - to transform the logistics sector and prepare India for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, according to the minister.

Goyal also highlighted the significance of the 'LEADS 2024' report in providing actionable insights to states and union territories to advance logistics reforms.

He commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in making logistics a critical enabler for India's economic growth.“Logistics should look at exponential growth for India to grow rapidly,” the minister noted.

The minister also launched the PM GatiShakti Course of GatiShakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), a 15-hour course on“PM GatiShakti Concept for Efficient Infrastructure Planning and National Development”.

