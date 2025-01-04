DIU Showed Destruction Of Russian Repeaters, EW Equipment, Vehicles By FPV Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed communication repeaters, electronic warfare equipment and Russian equipment with aircraft-type FPV drones - Darts.

According to Ukrinform, the was posted on the DIU's website.

Video: DIU

“The video shows the results of persistent and skillful combat work of the DIU's Wings unit, which is part of the Active Operations Department,” the DIU said.

Russian light and heavy armored vehicles, and lubricant depots, motor vehicles, repeaters and communication equipment, electronic warfare equipment, transformers, and Russian military shelters came under destructive fire.

To attack the enemy, the reconnaissance men used airplane-type FPV drones - Darts.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 31, 2024, the DIU conducted a successful operation near the temporarily occupied Crimea - special forces using Magura V5 missile-equipped marine drones destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters in the Black Sea.

