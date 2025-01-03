Mamaearth Has Teamed Up With Zepto To Kickstart 2025 By Planting Goodness

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 03 January 2025: Mamaearth, the purpose-driven FMCG brand, has teamed up with Zepto, India's fastest growing consumer internet platform, to kickstart 2025 by planting goodness. For every Mamaearth product ordered on Zepto, the brand will a tree on behalf of the consumer. This partnership combines Zepto's endeavor of 10-minute delivery with Mamaearth's sustainability mission, empowering consumers to make eco-conscious choices with ease.



The campaign's beautifully captures the essence of New Year's resolutions and the desire for meaningful change. The film portrays a familiar conversation many of us have at the start of every year 'What is your new year's resolution?'. It draws on the nostalgia of planting trees as a child with loved ones - a memory that can now be relived in under 10 minutes by simply ordering Mamaearth products on Zepto.



This partnership delivers not only toxin-free, natural products but also an opportunity for consumers to actively contribute to a greener future, reflecting Mamaearth's philosophy of 'Goodness Inside.' The campaign seamlessly conveys Mamaearth's sustainability commitment while highlighting Zepto's unmatched convenience, making sustainable living more accessible than ever before.



"At Mamaearth, we believe that small actions can create big impact. This campaign is an extension of our Goodness Inside philosophy, encouraging consumers to join us in building a greener planet. Partnering with Zepto adds the convenience of quick delivery, making it easier than ever for consumers to support sustainability. Together, we are adding 'Goodness' to the beginning of 2025," said Anuja Mishra, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited.



Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand & Culture Officer at Zepto shared, "We're excited to team up with Mamaearth to kick off 2025 with a bang-and a bit of green! This partnership is all about making it super easy for Zepto users to do good while getting what they love. We thank our sellers for enabling this. Just order your favourite Mamaearth products, and boom-a tree gets planted. Quick, simple, and impactful-just the way we like it!"



Since 2020, as part of the Plant Goodness initiative, Mamaearth has been planting a tree with every order placed on its website and mobile application. To date, the brand has planted over 8,00,000 trees across India, staying committed to its mission of building a greener future.



Through this collaboration, Mamaearth and Zepto aim to simplify sustainability, making it an integral part of everyday life. By linking every order to the planting of a tree, the partnership transforms routine purchases into impactful acts of environmental stewardship.



The campaign runs for a limited time and will reach audiences across digital platforms, raising awareness and encouraging participation to build a sustainable tomorrow.



ABOUT MAMAEARTH



Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is the fastest growing beauty and personal care brand. Driven by innovation and using the best of science and nature, the brand caters to personal care needs of young, aspirational and increasingly conscious Indian consumers. In a short span of 8 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of 200+ products packed with goodness inside and has reached over 5 million customers in 500 Indian cities servicing over 18000 pin codes. Mamaearth products are available on , major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 40 thousand points of sales across the country.





ABOUT ZEPTO



Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto became one of India's fastest-growing internet companies of all time. Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto has delighted millions of customers by delivering over 25,000 products, ranging across categories in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country.

