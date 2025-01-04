Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Faces US Sanction Over Alleged Cyberattacks
1/4/2025 12:13:59 AM
The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against
Beijing-based cybersecurity firm Integrity technology Group, Inc.
on Friday due to its alleged involvement in a series of
cyberattacks targeting critical US infrastructure.
Azernews reports via jurist that the sanctions, announced by
the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), are a response to
Integrity Technology's purported role in facilitating operations
associated with Flax Typhoon, a cyber group believed to be backed
by the Chinese government. This group has been active since at
least 2021. The Treasury's announcement comes shortly after
revelations that Chinese hackers had breached the US Treasury's
systems, accessing unclassified information through vulnerabilities
in third-party software.
Bradley T. Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for
Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, emphasized that“[t]he
Treasury Department will not hesitate to hold malicious cyber
actors and their enablers accountable for their actions.”
The sanctions effectively block any assets that Integrity
Technology may hold within the US's jurisdiction and prohibit
American financial institutions from engaging in transactions with
the company. This move is part of a broader strategy by the US
government to counteract persistent cybersecurity threats and hold
those involved in malicious activities accountable.
The rise of state-sponsored cyber threats from China has been a
significant concern for US national security agencies. Reports
indicate that Chinese cyber actors are among the most active and
persistent threats, frequently targeting government systems and
critical infrastructure. In recent years, incidents involving
Chinese hackers have escalated further, prompting a series of
sanctions and policy responses from the US government aimed at
safeguarding national interests.
