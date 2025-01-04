IOM Warns Of Harsh Winter's Severe Impact On Displaced Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GENEVA, Jan 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), expressed deep concern, yesterday, over the severe impact of winter rains and freezing temperatures on displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

“Vulnerable people, including at least seven infants, have died from hypothermia. These tragic deaths underscore the urgent need for shelter and other help, to get to the people of Gaza immediately,” IOM Director General, Amy Pope said, in a press release.

Heavy rains and flooding have worsened conditions at displacement sites, leaving families exposed and struggling to repair makeshift shelters, according to IOM.

The Shelter Cluster, comprising the United Nations, along with other international and local humanitarian organisations, estimates that over 945,000 people remain in urgent need of aid, to survive the harsh winter. The assistance needed includes thermal clothing, blankets, and shelter materials.

IOM reiterated its call for a ceasefire, to ensure the safe delivery of aid and urged all parties to comply with international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and allow unimpeded humanitarian access.– NNN-XINHUA

