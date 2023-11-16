Massachusetts Biotech Advances Novel Cytokine Therapies

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Wedbush sees over 300% upside for Werewolf stock based on early clinical success for its PREDATOR platform and pipeline, according to a WedBush research note.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL:NASDAQ) reported Q3 2023 results and progress for its pipeline of INDUKINE product candidates, noted Wedbush analyst Dr. Robert Driscoll in a November 15 research report.

The analysts have an Outperform rating and US$9 price target on Werewolf Therapeutics.

Early Efficacy Signals Seen for Lead Candidate

According to the analysts, Werewolf's WTX-124 INDUKINE therapy has shown initial proof-of-concept with a differentiated safety profile compared to standard high-dose IL-2 and evidence of antitumor activity in early studies.

At the 12 mg dose, WTX-124 yielded a partial response in a melanoma patient and disease control in lung cancer patients. The company is now testing an 18 mg dose cohort.

The analysts believe this data validates Werewolf's novel INDUKINE approach to conditionally activating cytokines within tumors while limiting systemic toxicity.

Advancing Broad Pipeline

Beyond WTX-124, Werewolf is evaluating the second INDUKINE candidate, WTX-330, in dose escalation and plans to share preclinical data on WTX-518 in 2024.

The company is also progressing IL-21 INDUKINE WTX-712 towards the clinic based on encouraging preclinical results.

Significant Upside from Current Levels

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Werewolf Therapeutics and a US$9 price target, seeing over 300% upside for the shares.

The firm's valuation is based on projected 2031 sales for WTX-124 applied to standard revenue multiples.

In summary, the analysts see Werewolf's INDUKINE platform and early WTX-124 efficacy as validating the company's novel approach to cytokine therapies in oncology. With multiple clinical catalysts upcoming, they view the risk/reward as favorable.