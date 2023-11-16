Investornewsbreaks Gratomic Inc. (TSX.V: GRAT) (OTCQX: CBULF) (FSE: CB82) Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Gratomic (TSX.V: GRAT) (OTCQX: CBULF) (FSE: CB82) , a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada, today announced that it has posted a new investor presentation on its website. Interested parties should visit



to view the presentation.

To view the full press release, visit



About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada. The company aims to become a leading graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam graphite mine and ongoing exploration at the Capim Grosso property. Gratomic will continue to explore graphite opportunities that show the potential to produce the specific flake size and purity required for active anodes. For more information about the company, visit

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN