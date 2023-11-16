Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Discuss Prospects For Developing Co-Op In Military Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The delegation
of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan visited
the National Defense University, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Defense.
Rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant
General Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and expressed his
satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan visitors were
presented with a briefing on the history of the National Defense
University, its educational system and teaching process, as well as
its scientific contributions.
The meeting examined the existing state and future potential of
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cooperation in the field of military
education.
The Uzbek delegation then went to the Military Administration
Institute, which is part of the National Defense University.
Colonel Babir Guliyev, Rector of Military Administration Institute,
Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, informed about
the institute's activities.
Guests also visited the Military Institute named after Heydar
Aliyev of the National Defense University as part of their visit.
Flowers were laid at the memorial complex dedicated to Heydar
Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, and the
Martyrs of the Second Karabakh War. The Uzbek team visited the
institute's museum and signed the memorial book after viewing a
photo board portraying the Great Leader's life and political
activity.
Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev,
Major General Fuzuli Salahov and the guests discussed a number of
issues of common interest in military education.
In the end, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was
taken.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107440474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.