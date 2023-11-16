Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Nov 16-18, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

With the cooler temperature, it's the ideal time for day and nighttime outdoor adventures. There's a motor race event, a horse show, beekeeping activities, diabetes talks, art display for a cause, spoken poetry, a cinematic journey, and more. There's something for everyone to look forward to this weekend!

MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2023



November 17 - 19, 2023

Friday: 1pm onwards; Saturday: 12:30pm onwards; Sunday: 2pm onwards

Lusail International Circuit

It's a weekend of high-speed excitement and entertainment for all MotoGP Qatar ticket holders! Friday caters to fans and families alike, providing a chance to witness riders in practice or to enjoy entertainment options at the fan zone. Saturday features the qualifying session and the action-packed MotoGP Sprint Race, introducing a new half-distance racing concept for the season. Sunday, the main race day, unfolds as top riders vie for glory under the iconic floodlights of Lusail International Circuit. Don't forget, children under 12 enjoy free access for all three days when accompanied by an adult with a General Admission ticket, a spot reserved for them during ticket purchase.

Spectators' guidelines for MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix

Read Also

For Palestine: A Student Art Exhibition



Until November 30, 2023

8am - 8pm

Multaqa Art Gallery, Education City Student Center

Be part of a powerful showcase of solidarity through art! Explore this touching exhibition showcasing the creative expressions of students from Qatar Foundation schools as they convey emotions, dreams, and heartfelt support for Palestine. 'For Palestine' features various artistic themes symbolizing the Palestinian identity and struggle, from the Palestinian flag to the Dome of the Rock and intimate human stories defining the Palestinian experience. The exhibition reveals the youth's expression of hope, compassion, and unwavering solidarity, a reminder that the young will never forget. In a compassionate initiative, all donations and proceeds from the exhibition will be contributed to the Gaza relief campaign through Qatar Charity.

QRCS appeals for necessary medicines for Gaza

Read Also

MENA Diabetes Medical Congress



November 17 - 18, 2023

Holiday Inn Doha-The Business Park

Join the groundbreaking MENA Diabetes Medical Congress 2023 this weekend, organized by the Qatar Diabetes Association in conjunction with World Diabetes Day. This event brings together experts in diabetes treatment, technology, and prevention, featuring renowned speakers from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. Explore innovative strategies for managing complications, pediatric diabetes research, and advancements in treating type 2 diabetes. This conference is a platform for exchanging knowledge and fostering collaboration. Physicians, allied health professionals, pharmaceutical companies and solution providers can register here .

INTAJ 2023: Arab World's Cinema Exhibition



Until January 20, 2024

Saturday - Thursday: 10am - 10pm; Friday: 2pm - 10pm

Sikkat Wadi Msheireb

Enter the cinematic world of INTAJ 2023, where the magic of Arab cinema unfolds in a celebration of past legacies and cutting-edge creations. Let Doha Film Institute guide you through this cinematic journey, where the stories of Arab filmmakers come to life in various narratives and expressions. INTAJ 2023 is a joyful tribute to the triumphs and tales that have shaped Arab cinema- its rich history and how cinemas first entered and gradually expanded in the region. Come to this exhibition for a cinema convention like no other!

Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show



November 17 - 18, 2023

Longines Outdoor Arena at Al Shaqab

With a vision to elevate the local and global prominence of purebred Arabian horses, the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show aims to emphasize their cultural significance within the Qatari community. Anticipating the participation of around 250 horses, both domestic and international, the showcase seeks to spotlight the uniqueness of purebred Arabian horses, bolstering Qatar's rich equestrian heritage. Get ready for an unforgettable experience of elegance and cultural celebration at this premier event!

A portion of the show proceeds will be donated to the relief campaign for the people of Palestine

Hayaakum at Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show



November 17 - 18, 2023

4pm - 8:30pm

Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab

This event offers a plethora of activities for all ages, from gymkhana and pony rides to lead rein riding sessions, bouncy castles, archery, arts and crafts, a play station, vaulting classes, and more. Whether you're a beginner or have some experience, the vaulting classes provide an exciting opportunity to enhance your equestrian skills and create lasting memories with our magnificent horses. Food and beverage vendors will also be at the event, serving up delicious treats to satisfy every craving. Don't miss the chance to partake in the joyous festivities at the Al Shaqab Hayaakum Festival! Register here .



Qatar Tourism recommends ice bath, indoor skydiving and paratriking Doha 2024 launches World Aquatics Championships fan travel packages

Read Also

Open Mic Night hosted by Words & Strings



November 17, 2023

6pm onwards

Cafe 999, Fire Station

It's a weekend of enchanting world of poetry and music at Cafe 999, where a community of like-minded individuals gathers to explore and share their collective passion for the spoken word. Join talented poets and musicians for a delightful experience filled with artistic expressions and the joy of connecting through the beauty of language and melody. It's an opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of words and music, creating a memorable night of shared creativity and connection.

More activities to check out at the Expo 2023 Doha

Nurturing Nature with Manea Al Kaabi, Expert Beekeeper



November 16, 2023

4:30pm - 7:30pm

UAE Pavilion-International Zone

Beekeeping experience and interesting conversations await you with Manea Al Kaabi at the Expo. Explore the world of bees and discover the vital role bees play in enhancing food security and biodiversity. Discussion will be conducted in Arabic, open to the public.

Reading and Workshop with Beekeeper, Manea Al Kaabi



November 17, 2023

2pm - 3pm; 3:30pm - 7:30pm

UAE Pavilion-International Zone

Love honey? Want to be a beekeeper? Engaging stories and educational activities promise a fun and enlightening experience, as participants learn more about the significance of bees in our ecosystem. Activities will be conducted in Arabic, open to the public.

Open Call: Isfahan Abayas & Caftans Educational Course for Designers



Until November 25, 2023

Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art has just announced its Open Call for the Isfahan Abayas & Caftans Educational Course for Designers! Go on a creative and cultural journey that dives deep into the connection between Islamic art and contemporary fashion. This course aims to teach aspiring fashion designers with the knowledge and skills needed to make abayas and caftans that showcase elegance and functionality. Once the course is over, participants will showcase their innovative designs in a fashion show runway event and a private exhibition for two weeks in the MIA Atrium. Don't miss this unique opportunity! For more details about the requirements and registration, click here .

Apply for Fire Station: Artist in Residence - Paris Residency



Until December 2, 2023

If you're with Qatari lineage, aged 21 and above, and practicing the art of painting, sculpture, design, graphic arts, photography, sound art, or any related discipline, then Fire Station: Artist in Residence is inviting you to apply for a three-month artistic residency at Cité Internationale des Arts in the enchanting city of Paris, France. This international residency is a canvas for cultural exchange, offering Qatari artists the opportunity to improve their artistic prowess amidst a vibrant, creative landscape. Apply now and unleash your creativity in the beautiful city of Paris!

Register for 'The Power of Echo' Workshop



November 27, 2023

Dadu Gardens, Al Bidda Park

Learn about tone color, rhythm, and pitch at the 'Power of Echo' workshop hosted at Dadu Gardens. Tailored for children, this unique and engaging session provides an opportunity to discover the art of crafting instruments from recycled materials and how to play them. Guiding this workshop is Jayne Lee, a master teacher of music whose students have achieved acclaim, earning prizes at international violin competitions. Join in for an educational and hands-on experience that sparks creativity and musical exploration! Reserve your spot here .

Islamic Art Day



November 18, 2023

2pm - 4pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Celebrate Islamic Art Day at the Museum of Islamic Art on MIA's Family Day! This November, explore and appreciate the beauty and rich cultural significance of Islamic Art. Families are invited to the museum for free this Friday for a day filled with creativity and discovery.

