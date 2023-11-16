Gulf International Bank Wins Four Honours from The Digital Banker Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards 2023

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama- 16 November 2023: Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) today announced that it has won four awards from The Digital Banker Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards 2023. The bank was honoured as:



• Best Bank for Supply Chain Finance in Bahrain

• Best Bank for Supply Chain Finance in Saudi Arabia

• Best Bank for Trade Finance in Bahrain

• Best Bank for Trade Finance in Saudi Arabia



Co-judged by PWC, KPMG, EY and other subject matter experts, these awards celebrate the world’s preeminent transaction banks that are putting their customers at the forefront of their business and developing innovative solutions. They recognise outstanding players that have launched world-class products, cutting-edge technologies, and digital capabilities across the transaction finance landscape.





