Gulf International Bank Wins Four Honours from The Digital Banker Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards 2023

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama- 16 November 2023: Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) today announced that it has won four awards from The Digital Banker Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards 2023. The bank was honoured as:
• Best Bank for Supply Chain Finance in Bahrain
• Best Bank for Supply Chain Finance in Saudi Arabia
• Best Bank for Trade Finance in Bahrain
• Best Bank for Trade Finance in Saudi Arabia
Co-judged by PWC, KPMG, EY and other subject matter experts, these awards celebrate the world’s preeminent transaction banks that are putting their customers at the forefront of their business and developing innovative solutions. They recognise outstanding players that have launched world-class products, cutting-edge technologies, and digital capabilities across the transaction finance landscape.
MENAFN16112023003187001594ID1107437242
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.