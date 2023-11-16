Invaders Calling On Melitopol Residents To Change Their Ukrainian Surnames To Russian Ones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, lawyers are calling on citizens to change their Ukrainian surnames to Russian ones when receiving Russian passports.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Ukrainian Melitopol, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He published a photo of the corresponding ad poster. "Changing your passport? Change your surname too! Let's get rid of the imposed Ukrainian Nazism!" the invaders call.

It is noted that the surname is changed "officially, quickly, without a queue" and legal advice and support is provided.

"Such legal services are advertised in occupied Melitopol. Modern rashism systematically adopts all Soviet and Nazi methods of fighting against Ukrainians," Andriushchenko stated.

As reported, the invaders complain about the reluctance of residents in temporary occupied territories to receive Russian passports. Forced passportization has been going on for more than a year and a half, but the occupiers are not satisfied with its pace.