Russia Probes Tambov Gunpowder Factory Blast As Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The November 11 explosion that rocked the Tambov Gunpowder Factory in Kotovsk was classified as a "terrorist attack".

That's according to Kommersant , Ukrinform reports.

According to the publication's sources, wheels, a fragment of the engine, a carburetor, a chassis and other parts that were likely part of a drone used to attack the factory, were removed from the scene.

The investigation is run by a Moscow-based unit of the Investigation Committee that has been initiating“criminal cases” against the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014.

As a result of the explosion and the fire it caused, one of the buildings on the factory premises was destroyed. Judging by the nature of damage, the drone went straight through the roof.

Civilians harmed as Russians attack Nikopol with suicide

The Tambov Gunpowder Factory is one of Russia's largest producers of gunpowder for firearms and artillery ammunition. After Russia's full-scale incursion into Ukraine, the company expanded output by 34%. Since January 2023, the factory has been part of the Rostec State Corporation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Saturday, November 11, a fire broke out at the Kotovsk-based Gunpowder Factory in Russia's Tambov region. This was the second such incident at the facility in six months. In June, another explosion caused a fire, which killed four at the factory. At that time, the regional governor, Maksim Yegorov, claimed that the incident was caused by a“human factor”.

Illustrative photo