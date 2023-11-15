Bombing Vicinity Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza "Continuation Of Israel's War Crimes, Says FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said that the bombing in the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza is a continuation of Israel's war crimes in the Strip.Speaking in an interview with Al-Mamlaka local TV, Safadi reiterated the Jordanian government's categorical denunciation of this act, classifying it as a war crime that fit into the larger context of the hospital bombings that have been taking place in Gaza on a daily basis in recent days.He stated that Jordan is awaiting the results of the armed forces' investigation into the attack in order to take all necessary legal, diplomatic, and political measures "to address what we consider a crime."Jordan will decide the next steps based on the findings of the armed forces investigation, he said, explaining that "a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine all of the circumstances surrounding the bombing, why it occurred, how it occurred, the weapon used, and the causes of the injuries to which our sons were subjected."He stated that, in accordance with international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, Israel, as the occupying power, is obligated not only to protect the hospital but also not to obstruct its operations.Israel, he added, could not claim that a tunnel runs beneath the military field hospital. "As always, we will take a direct and unambiguous stance in opposing this crime, and we will promptly take appropriate legal action upon receiving the findings of the investigation from the armed forces."He reiterated that Israel is breaking international law, committing war crimes, and denying Palestinian infants access to their incubators.He made the point that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, is persistently pursuing diplomatic measures to forge the required international standing and sway public opinion in order to persuade the international community to act to halt this heinous aggression that will only lead to more deaths and devastation.He emphasized that the Kingdom will not accept any justification for the bombing of the Jordanian field hospital, as international law requires Israel, as the occupying power, to protect hospitals, not obstruct their work, and to protect their workers."Safadi underlined that this is not the first time Jordanian armed forces have shed blood in Palestine. Jordan has previously provided martyrs for Palestine, and at this point, Jordanian blood is also being shed in Gaza. "This won't stop us from doing everything within our power to support the people of Gaza."Speaking about a bombing that occurred close to the Jordanian Hospital in Gaza, Safadi described how injured Palestinians were brought to the hospital's emergency entrance. While at the emergency entrance, the staff who had gone to receive them suffered injuries. Seven minor and stable injuries were sustained by the Jordanian field hospital staff.