Xi And Biden At Summit Speak Of Conflict Avoidance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) State leaders of China and the United States met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting on Wednesday to discuss trade, Taiwan and other geopolitical issues.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had a face-to-face meeting at Filoli estate, a historical site in San Francisco. The two had not met each other since they had a talk in Bali, Indonesia a year earlier.

“Sino-US relations have not always been smooth, but the two countries still have to deal with each other,” Xi said in his opening speech at the meeting.“Confrontation is not a practical move. The earth can accommodate both China and the US.”

“Although the two countries have different development paths, as long as they adhere to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, they can transcend their differences and find a way for the two countries to get along with each other,” he said.“The future of China and the US is bright.”

Biden said both China and the US should make sure that their competition will not lead to conflicts. He said both countries can work together in artificial intelligence and climate change issues.



Before the two leaders' meeting, China and the US said in a joint statement that they recall, reaffirm, and commit to further the effective and sustained implementation of the April 2021 US-China Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Crisis and the November 2021 US-China Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s.



They said they decided to operationalize the Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s, to engage in dialogue and cooperation to accelerate concrete climate actions.

Win-win situation

On Tuesday and Wednesday, China's state media published a series of articles, saying that the Xi-Biden meeting would help significantly improve Sino-US relations.

