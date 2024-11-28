Journalists Locate Site In Belarus Where Russians Tortured Captured Ukrainians In 2022

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Journalists have identified the exact location of a filtration camp in Belarus, where Russians held and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, including children.

Detailed information and satellite images were published on Telegram by the investigative journalism project Schemes , Ukrinform reports.

In the spring of 2022, at Russia's full-scale incursion into Ukraine, the invaders set up a filtration camp in the Belarusian city of Narovlya, where they unlawfully held and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, including children. Some human rights activists call this camp one of the most cruel sites in terms of prisoner treatment.

The detainees were interrogated and beaten, and footage of those acts was used in propaganda videos.

Ukrainian journalists, in collaboration with colleagues from the Belarusian Investigative Center, the Belarusian editorial office of Radio Liberty, with the support of the war crimes documentation platform The Reckoning Project and the Cyber ​​​​Partisans hacker group, established the site's exact location.

To this end, the journalists analyzed propaganda videos, which show the area, including a building with a destroyed roof, military KamAZ trucks, and several large army tents. The journalists showed that footage to former prisoners, who confirmed that they had been held there.

Comparing the video with satellite images, the journalists found that the camp was located on one of the buildings that belonged to the Belarusian state-owned enterprise Pripyat Alliance.

